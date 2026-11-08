Gisele Bündchen shares moment from first year of marriage to celebrate Joaquim Valente’s birthday

Gisele Bündchen just celebrated her husband, Joaquim Valente, on his 39th birthday after first year of their marriage.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the model, 46, posted a photo of the two cozied up this Saturday. In Portuguese, she wrote, “Today a great man was born.” She added, “How lucky I am. I love you so much!”

The couple married in a small ceremony in December 2025. They welcomed their first child together in February 2025. Bündchen also has a daughter, Vivian, 13, and a son, Benjamin, 16, with her ex-husband, Tom Brady.

A source shared in March that Bündchen is “really happy being married” and has found more meaning in her daily life in Florida.

The source added that marriage did not change their routine much but made things feel more meaningful. The couple even joke about how long they have been married, counting the months.

Bündchen has also spoken about becoming a mom again at 44, sharing in September that she is in a different place and has nothing to prove.

“I don’t feel like I really, quite frankly, care. I’m not defined by other people’s opinions,” she told i-D. “I feel like I get to choose how I want to live my life.”

Valente also recently supported her when she received an award from Lotus House, a charity for women and children, with Karlie Kloss.