Kylie Kelce drops plans for baby no 5: 'We enjoy chaos'

Kylie Kelce is getting honest about her plan to have baby no. 5, who could be a boy.

The 34-year-old media personality, who welcomed her fourth daughter back in March 2025, with her husband Jason Kelce, hinted at the possibility of having the fifth kid on her podcast, Not Gonna Lie.

"It's funny," the mom of four replied when her guest Joanna Gaines asked her about having more kids in the future. “That was one of the questions that we talked about.”

The Fixer Upper star then continued to motivate Kylie to think about one more kid.

“Five is a good number,” she noted. Kylie asked, “Is it?”

“And it’s gonna be a boy,” Joanna added. “I think you should do it.”

Joanna then shared how it's like to have a boy, jokingly noting that she thinks Kylie and Jason would love to have a boy as they “thrive in chaos.”

Kylie agreed, “We do. We enjoy chaos.”

Joanna further encouraged, "It’s gonna be your little boy and it's gonna rock your world because it's totally different than girls and it's another spot in your heart. Or if it's a girl, great, ‘cause five girls is a party house."

Kylie then went on to highlight the importance of number five in sports.

She noted, “It's a starting five, isn't it?”

Though Kylie did not give a clear answer but told Joanna if she ever had her fifth kid, she would come back and see this conversation with Joanna again.

“OK, if we have a fifth child, I'm gonna come right back to this moment right here,” Kylie shared before joking, “‘Jo did it!’”

Joanna then offered Kylie, “Let me do the nursery!”