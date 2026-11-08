King Charles shares glimpse of 'Royal British Legion Festival'

The Royal Family is marking Remembrance Day at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening to honour brave lives lost.

They were joined by Princess Anne, Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and other royals who paid tribute through carefully chosen details in their outfits.

Queen Camilla wore a brooch featuring three poppies and a diamond star.

King Charles, meanwhile, wore his medal bar beneath a red poppy pinned to his navy suit.

Turning to Instagram on Saturday, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a glimpse of their night at the hall.

"A moving evening at the Royal Albert Hall for this year’s Festival of Remembrance," says the expert.





The Royal Family added: "The King, The Queen and Members of the Royal Family have attended the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.

The special commemorative concert, organised by @RoyalBritishLegion, honours all those who have lost their lives in conflict."

The evening came through a reading of letters written by Lieutenant Colonel Caroline Whittaker during her service in Iraq.

The former Army nurse attended the festival, where extracts from letters she had sent to her sister and parents offered a personal account of life during the early months of the war.

Deployed to Iraq in 2003 as part of the first mass mobilisation of the Territorial Army since the Second World War, Lt Col Whittaker served as a director of nursing at a field hospital.

She later completed two tours of Afghanistan and another in Bosnia before retiring in 2018.

Reflecting on the meaning of Remembrance, she said: “It is not about glorifying war, it’s about honouring service, sacrifice, duty, and love of others.

“Today we remember not only how people died but how they lived, and what they were prepared to give for those they would never meet.

“For me it’s about remembering those who I served with and those who have served beside me. I give them my gratitude and respect.”