John Stamos talks about his glorious mullet days

John Stamos talks about hi glorious mullet days

John Stamos is opening about his famous mullet.



The Full House star admits very less people can pull of the hairstyle and doubts he can do it as perfectly as in the past.

“I think very few people could pull off a mullet,” the 63-year-old actor tells PEOPLE. “I don’t think I would pull it off these days.” (We beg to differ.)

“Early on in Full House, the mullets were in. And I had a good one,” Stamos says. “The writers just started writing to it. They started just doing hair jokes, and it was a funny place to make jokes. I played into it.”

He adds: “I just didn’t really think about it because it was just my hair,” he says. “I’m grateful it’s lasted this long.”

Speaking about his hair locks, Stamos adds:

“There’s times too where you go like, ‘Enough with my hair already.’”

Stamos went on to admit: “I can’t help it, really,” he says, laughing.