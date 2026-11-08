Meghan Markle supported as media praises Harriet Sperling

Meghan Markle is supported by an expert over unfair media attention.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is often subject to negative headlines, is compared to Princess Anne daughter-in-law, Harriet Sperling.

Speaking about Harriet’s latest interview with Hello! and the praises it has received, Lauren Welch writes for Express: “I'll admit, I have to agree with Meghan Marklefans on this one. Harriet Phillips has barely been a member of the Royal Family for five months, but she has already landed herself a 22-page magazine feature, including the front cover, complete with a full interview about her new life as part of the Firm.”

“Whilst there is, of course, nothing wrong with her speaking out and doing an interview, I can't help but wonder whether Meghan would have received the same reaction if she had done something similar,” she adds.

The expert notes: “After marrying Princess Anne's only son in June, Harriet opened up to HELLO! about her new life with her new husband, her relationship with her in-laws and her admiration for Princess Catherine. The interview has received a very positive response, with Harriet praised for her smooth transition into royal life.”

“However, it was not what she spoke about that caught my attention; it was the timing. It was released during King Charles and Queen Camilla's nine-day tour in the Caribbean, yet there has been very little, if any, criticism of Harriet's decision to step out at such a time,” says the expert.