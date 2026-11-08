SpaceX targets Nov 13 for Starship Flight 15 and first dual-catch attempt

SpaceX is preparing for a monumental milestone with Starship Flight 15, targeting November 13 for its most ambitious test flight yet: a simultaneous "double catch" of both the Super Heavy booster and the Starship upper stage.

The Goal: The First-Ever Orbital "Double Catch"

While SpaceX has successfully caught the Super Heavy booster out of the air using the launch tower’s "chopstick" arms on multiple previous flights (Flights 5, 7, and 8), the Starship upper stage has always concluded its test flights with a controlled splashdown in the ocean after returning from orbital velocity.

On Flight 15, SpaceX plans to change that by attempting to guide both the Super Heavy booster and the Ship back to Starbase in Texas to be caught by the launch tower arms. As Elon Musk noted on social media, “If both are successful, it will mark the first time that all parts of an orbital rocket return to Earth intact.

The Hardware & Mission Profile

The flight is slated to use Booster 22 and Ship 42 (Block 3 vehicles), both of which have completed their crucial ground static fire tests.

Following a successful launch from Orbital Launch Pad 2, orbital insertion, and payload deployment, both components will execute precision maneuvers to return to the launch site.

Catching the upper stage requires an unprecedented and intensely challenging reentry trajectory back toward land, pushing guidance, navigation, and thermal protection systems to their absolute limits.

Why It Matters for Rapid Reusability

Full and rapid reusability of both stages is the foundational economic pillar of the Starship program. While landing in the ocean prevents total vehicle loss, it subjects hardware to saltwater corrosion and prevents rapid turnaround.

Successfully catching the ship means SpaceX can inspect, refurbish, and potentially refly both a booster and an upper stage on subsequent flights, bringing humanity a massive step closer to routine, airline-like orbital travel.

While November 13 is the target date announced by SpaceX leadership, the schedule remains subject to final regulatory approval and licensing from the FAA.