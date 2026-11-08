Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want to be Royals on their own terms

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are seemingly unhappy with King Charles’s public letter.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are labelled nonworking Royals in September letter sent to all relevant authorities, are upset over the description.

Expert Emily Andrews writes for Woman & Home: “I’m told Harry and Meghan were angered by the September directive from the King that reminded everyone they are ‘private citizens’ and thus not working members of the family after their move back to the UK.”

She adds: “Their response? Seemingly to create as much noise, as much conflict and as much confusion as possible over their public events, to make them appear just as royal as the King and Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales.”

“The Sussexes don’t want to be seen as ‘non-working royals’ (a term they reportedly hate).

“They consider themselves to be royal on their own terms and so have behaved as if the past six years of Megxit never happened,” they noted

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.