King Charles, Queen Camilla Rae trait gets them through toughest of times

King Charles and Camilla are praised for their ability to take a joke.



His Majesty and the Queen Consort, who have been married to each other for over two decades, get through the toughest of times through their understanding and sense of humour.

A senior Royal aide tells Hello: "I think the secret for both of them...is firstly stamina, because they are intense visits; secondly stoicism because not everything goes right, but it's how you deal with them in the moment that matters; and finally a sense of humor."

The insider add:"[A]ll tropical storms can pass in an instant, as indeed that one did, and it's the good humor that gets them both through it."

"I know at the end of each day, and sometimes at the end of each engagement, they have a good laugh together about where things have gone," the royal aide explained. "It may have gone a bit wonky, but fundamentally underpinning it is that strength of their relationship and their determination to keep cracking on despite age and circumstance."

The Royal Family came together at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening to honour those who lost their lives in conflict.

King Charles and Queen Camilla lead the annual Festival of Remembrance just days after returning from their Caribbean tour.

They were joined by Princess Anne, Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and other royals who paid tribute through carefully chosen details in their outfits.

Queen Camilla wore a striking brooch featuring three poppies and a diamond star.

King Charles, meanwhile, wore his medal bar beneath a red poppy pinned to his navy suit.

The evening came through a reading of letters written by Lieutenant Colonel Caroline Whittaker during her service in Iraq.

The former Army nurse attended the festival, where extracts from letters she had sent to her sister and parents offered a personal account of life during the early months of the war.