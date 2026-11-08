Meghan Markle mocked for inability to wear tiara

Meghan Markle is marked for not having the privilege to wear crown jewels.



The Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back from her position as a senior royal back in 2020, is no longer allowed to wear tiara or precious jewellery of the crown.

Writing for woman in home, expert Emily Andrews spoke fun at Megan and Prince Harry branding them fake Royals with ill intentions.

“Real royals have dress codes and get to wear all the jewellery, tiaras, sashes and military decorations. Fake royals are not allowed (ha ha ha), and even when they did, had problems with the protocol,” said the expert.

She continues: “Real royals have to do things that maybe they’d prefer not to. (Again: it’s about putting duty before self.)”

“It may include charming President Trump at a state dinner (and dressing in his favourite colour), or turning up to church on Christmas Day, when all you want to do is stay in your PJs with the kids, because the public have come out to see you and it’s expected,” she notes.

“Fake royals spend Christmas in sunny California or their Cotswold mansion, posting copious images of how fabulous their life is, while having no idea how out of touch they seem. Hope that helps!” Clarifies the expert.