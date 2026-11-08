Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are actually fake Royals: Expert reveals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are branded fake Royals by an expert.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have made a whirlwind return to the UK after spending six years in America, are called out for faking royal jobs.

Expert Emily Andrew writes for Woman & Home: “Real royals are perfectly happy with the term ‘working royals’. Fake royals don’t like it one bit, whinging and moaning (through their well-placed ‘friends’) to anyone who’ll listen that they are, indeed, still royals. Who work - which is selling £112 Advent calendars and ‘holiday’ presents through Instagram.”

She adds: “Real royals turn up for the anniversary of Aberfan, attend Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph, support the King at state banquets and visit a factory on a wet Wednesday in

Scunthorpe. It’s called duty.”

The expert notes: “Fake royals don’t want to be dragged into the boring, cold, hat-wearing engagements they don’t care about and are told to do by Buckingham Palace, which gees everyone up a bit on a wet Wednesday in Scunthorpe.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.