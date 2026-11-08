‘Frankly Shameful’: Zelenskiy promises sweeping SBU purge after anti-corruption probe exposes senior officials

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Ukraine's domestic security service, the SBU, following a major corruption scandal that sparked widespread public anger and scrutiny.

The Scandal:

Investigations by Ukraine’s anti-corruption bodies (such as NABU and SAPO) uncovered that senior security and law enforcement officials including individuals within the SBU, National Police, and Prosecutor General's office—were allegedly shielding a massive criminal network involved in activities like scam centers, drug trafficking, and counterfeit operations.

Investigators said the group ran scam centres, traded drugs and produced fake currency and cigarettes with the help of top employees from the SBU security service, National Police and Prosecutor General's office. Some had helped plan kidnappings and other forms of violence for the ring.

Presidential Response:

In his evening address, Zelenskiy called the revelations "frankly shameful and absolutely unacceptable".

While noting that some dismissals had already taken place, he promised further sweeping "personnel decisions" within the security agency.

In his evening address, Zelenskiy said the alleged crimes — part of an evolving probe by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and its sister agency — were "frankly shameful, absolutely unacceptable".

The investigation was the latest high-profile case against sitting officials that has angered many people fighting for survival as Russia continues to wage war in Ukraine.

"There have already been dismissals in the Security Service of Ukraine because of this, and there will be other personnel decisions," Zelenskiy said, adding that he expected a full investigation with results.

A Ukrainian court on Friday ordered the arrest pending bail of a former SBU general in connection with the case. Two police officials and another suspect were also ordered held this week.

Legal and Structural Action:

Courts have ordered the arrest of high-ranking figures, including a former SBU general.

Additionally, Zelenskiy pushed forward legislative changes requiring all SBU employees to publicly declare their asset assets—a move aimed at curbing official impunity and aligning with transparency standards required for Ukraine’s European Union integration.

While parts of the SBU have been heavily praised for conducting high-risk frontline and long-range operations against Russia, the recent scandal has severely spotlighted ongoing issues with internal corruption, abuse of power, and state institutional capture.