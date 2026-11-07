Laura Loomer paid thousands for undisclosed political posts on X

According to a Washington Post report published Saturday, far-right activist Laura Loomer, a prominent US ally of Donald Trump, received more than $60,000 from private clients for political posts on social media without disclosing the financial arrangements.

The allegations based on accounts from Trump campaign adviser Alex Bruesewitz and others conversant with the arrangements have sparked scrutiny over transparency in the online political marketing.

Financial documents reviewed by the newspaper indicated four payments totaling more than $60,000 sent to Loomer and her Florida-registered LLC, King Breaker Media over the past year and a half.

The 33-year-old denied claims that she was paid to post tweets, adding that her work involved journalism and opposition research. She asserted that Bruesewitz had paid her to prepare a research document that she later distributed.

The arrangements told the newspaper that Loomer sometimes charged between $3,000 and $5,000 per post, denying having fixed rates.

Loomer has been a lightning rod for controversy due to her public challenges to government appointments and security measures.