Jeremy Strong’s acting method puts career at risk

Sources said that Jeremy Strong’s controversial acting approach may cost him his career.

Jeremy is starring in new movie The Social Reckoning as Facebook’s co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, while Aaron Sorkin served as director. Moreover, the movie was released on October 9, 2026.

The director previously revealed that Jeremy stays in full character even when cameras are not rolling and even interacts on the set as Mark with him; however, this extreme acting method is now raising questions about Jeremy’s Hollywood “reputation” and his future in the industry, as per Radar Online.

An industry source told the outlet, "Jeremy is an extraordinarily talented actor, and nobody seriously disputes that, but there's a growing question about whether his approach to acting is simply too intense for some productions. Directors want brilliant performances, but they also need actors who can communicate normally, take direction and work within the practical demands of a film set.”

"If someone insists on remaining in character around the clock, that can become a concern. The danger for Jeremy is that his reputation for being so completely immersed in his roles could eventually make certain filmmakers think twice before offering him a part.”

"The reality is he has already been quietly blacklisted by a string of directors over his working methods,” they continued.

"Nobody is suggesting he lacks talent. The concern is that some productions might decide the additional complications simply aren't worth taking on.”

Noting, "What Aaron Sorkin described is extraordinary, even by the standards of method acting. Jeremy apparently spent the entire production speaking and behaving like Mark Zuckerberg, and he was even sending emails defending Zuckerberg's positions.”

The source went on to say, "That tells you just how seriously he approaches these characters. Some people will see that as remarkable artistic dedication, while others will wonder whether it risks becoming an unnecessary distraction from the actual business of making a movie.”

"Jeremy has built an impressive career by refusing to approach acting in a conventional way, and there's no question that audiences have benefited from that intensity. But there's a fine line between being celebrated as a perfectionist and developing a reputation for being difficult to accommodate.”

"Hollywood can be incredibly unforgiving when somebody becomes associated with complicated working methods. His biggest challenge may be convincing filmmakers that the extraordinary performances he delivers justify the demands of his process," the source further added.