Jack Warnecke makes candid revelation about late Jackie Kennedy

Jackie Kennedy once made a private confession about her husband, Aristotle Onassis, to Jack Warnecke.

Jackie was married to Greek shipping tycoon Aristotle in 1968 after the assassination of her first husband; however, her longtime architect friend has unveiled what the late former first lady used to think about her second marriage in his new book Camelot’s Architect: The Untold Story of Jackie Kennedy, Lafayette Square and a Secret Romance.

“The rooms were large and dark and the windows were covered with heavy curtains,” Jack wrote in his book according to People Magazine, “Then suddenly we arrived at a light and contemporary room by a garden where a table was set for our lunch.”

He continued, “Ari had let Jackie free in this small area,” noting, “She unhesitatingly expressed frustration that this one room was all she was allowed to decorate [and] told me she believed that her marriage to Onassis was the biggest mistake she had ever made.”

“In these later years, it seemed to me she delighted in advising me in what she perceived to be my serious relationships with other women, Or possibly, she was testing me,” he wrote further.

Adding, “Sometimes Jackie would come and visit me at my apartment on her way home from work. She casually would lounge at the foot of the bed, as I leaned my back against the tall headboard, talking away intimately and easily for hours and giving each other the kind of truthful advice only two people who are very close can.”

“There was nothing physical going on between us, yet it felt as if we were in some ways still carrying on an exciting secret affair,” Jack, also known as John Carl Warnecke, revealed further about his relationship with Jackie.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jackie Kennedy died at the age of 64 in 1975, after a cancer diagnosis.