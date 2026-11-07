Melania Trump announces LSU ‘foster scholarships’ before Alabama game

Melania Trump on Saturday headed to Louisiana to declare a partnership between Louisiana State University and her Fostering the Future program to support LSU students aging out of the foster care system.

The White House said the foster care program will be featured across the LSU campus in Baton Rouge right before the start of play. Trump and LSU secured $5 million to set up a scholarship endowment fund.

The first lady addressed systematic foster care issues after Donald Trump’s first term ended in 2021 and created “ Fostering the Future” to offer educational assistance, funding, bursaries and grants.

LSU is among more than 20 colleges and universities globally that participate in the program.

She stated in April, “We can close this gap.”

“New legislation for the foster care community is a moral imperative.”

During the appearance, she told members of the House Ways and Means Committee that young people in foster youth face systemic hardships such as housing instability and a lack of transportation that impair both their academic performance and long-term financial autonomy. Alabama and LSU, historic regional rivals both entered the week fighting for a College Football Playoff berth.