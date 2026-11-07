OpenAI gets massive funding
Sentiment toward AI companies has cooled in the last month, with some investors valuing rival Anthropic's planned IPO at about $1.5 trillion, below earlier expectations of roughly $2 trillion
OpenAI has closed on new funding of $11 billion, the initial part of a round that values the company at $1.25 trillion, Reuters news agency quoted a source as saying.
According to two investors, the $11 billion raised so far represents only a portion of OpenAI's original target of up to $30 billion, while the company's valuation has come down from the $1.5 trillion level it had initially sought.
They said SoftBank and MGX participated in the funding.
Bloomberg News reported on the funding earlier on Friday. Sentiment toward AI companies has cooled in the last month, with some investors valuing rival Anthropic's planned IPO at about $1.5 trillion, below earlier expectations of roughly $2 trillion.
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