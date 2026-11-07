OpenAI gets massive funding

Sentiment toward AI companies has ​cooled in the last ​month, ⁠with some investors valuing rival Anthropic's planned IPO at about $1.5 ⁠trillion, ​below earlier expectations ​of roughly $2 trillion

By The News Digital
Published November 07, 2026
OpenAI gets massive funding
OpenAI gets massive funding 

OpenAI has closed ‌on new funding of $11 billion, the initial part of a round ​that values the company ​at $1.25 trillion, Reuters news agency quoted a source as saying. 

According to two investors, the $11 ​billion raised so far represents ​only a portion of OpenAI's original target of up to $30 billion, while ​the company's valuation has ​come down from the $1.5 trillion level it ‌had ⁠initially sought.

They said SoftBank and MGX participated in the funding.

Bloomberg News reported ​on the ​funding ⁠earlier on Friday. Sentiment toward AI companies has ​cooled in the last ​month, ⁠with some investors valuing rival Anthropic's planned IPO at about $1.5 ⁠trillion, ​below earlier expectations ​of roughly $2 trillion.

The News Digital
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