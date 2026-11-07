Ambulances rush to Russell Brand’s prison

Ambulances wee see rushing to Russell Brand’s prison in an emergency incident on Saturday.

According to eye witnesses, emergency vehicles have been photographed at HMP Wandsworth in South London, where the convicted sex offender is currently residing.

The exact nature of the incident remains unclear, although it is understood not to have been a fire, according to UK’s Daily Express.

In total, three ambulances and two ambulance cars entered the jail. Three fire engines also attended, but stayed outside. A number of firefighters entered on foot.

Russell Brand was found guilty on Thursday of rape and three sexual assaults.

Brand, once one of Britain's most high-profile broadcasters and star of several Hollywood movies, faces a lengthy jail term after ​being convicted in a London court of raping a woman and sexually assaulting three more.

Prosecutors said Brand, the former husband of US pop singer Katy Perry, was ‌obsessed with sex and used women to satisfy his own desires. One victim said he treated her "like an animal".

Funny and charming when he wanted to be, but also ruthless, calculating and manipulative, the 51-year-old, who starred in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Arthur", was interested only in getting what he wanted from women, prosecutors told jurors at Southwark Crown Court.

Brand now faces jail and potentially further action as police said he was still under investigation for two other alleged ​rapes, one involving a then 16-year-old girl.