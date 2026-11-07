Henry Winkler sings praises of longtime friend Ron Howard's 'thoughtful' gesture

Henry Winkler recently lifted the lid on the birthday gift that his Happy Days co-star Ron Howard sends him every year.

Winkler appeared on the recent episode of Good Morning America, where he revealed that Howard sends him a basket of cheese and crackers for his birthday each year.

The acclaimed American actor and director, who turned 81 on October 30, said, “Every year, I forget his, and he sends me this unbelievable basket of cheese and crackers.”

“He’s so thoughtful. You know, I met him when he was 18. I was 27,” Winkler remarked.

The Lords of Flatbush star went on to admit that he is not consistent with sending gifts despite having been friends for the last five decades.

“I do [forget his birthday]. I know that it’s on March 1, but I never seem to send him cheese,” he claimed.

Notably, Winkler’s forgetfulness when it comes to gift-giving has never affected their bond.

“I love him very much,” he remarked.

It is pertinent to mention that Henry Winkler and 72-year-old Ron Howard played the roles of Fonzie and Richie Cunningham, respectively, on Happy Days, which aired for eleven seasons from January 1974 to July 1984.