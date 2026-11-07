King Charles features in royal family's latest Instagram change

The Royal Family has updated its official Instagram profile picture with a photograph of King Charles in military uniform, wearing a red poppy and saluting, to mark the annual period of Remembrance ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

The royal family on Friday shared an Instagram post with a statement saying The Duchess of Gloucester represented The Queen by planting a cross at the Field of Remembrance.

The statement read, “The Field of Remembrance has a long history of attendance by a member of the Royal Family, transforming the grounds near Westminster Abbey into a poignant sea of wooden crosses bearing poppies.

Usually held on the Thursday before Remembrance Sunday, this ceremony marks the beginning of the nation’s formal period of Remembrance. Today, The Duchess of Gloucester represented The Queen by planting a cross at the Field of Remembrance.”

Earlier, volunteers prepared the Field of Remembrance outside Westminster Abbey in central London, where hundreds of wooden remembrance crosses were arranged ahead of its opening to the public and Remembrance Sunday.

Wooden remembrance crosses are arranged by volunteers at the 98th Field of Remembrance outside Westminster Abbey in central London, ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Plots represent military associations and other organisations. Ex-Service personnel and members of the public can plant crosses and other symbols in memory of fallen comrades and loved ones. The display is open to the public from 5 to 15 November 2026.