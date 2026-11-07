Sarah Pidgeon shares her 'amazing' response on 'Love Story' costar Paul Anthony Kelly's big achievement

Sarah Pidgeon has shared her thoughts on her Love Story costar, Paul Anthony Kelly, being PEOPLE’s 2026 Sexiest Man Alive.

For those unaware, the romance drama series cast Pidgeon as Carolyn Bassette and Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr., along with other stars, including Naomi Watts, Noah, Fearnley, Sydney Lemmon, Alessandro Nivola, and others.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine during the Time100 Next Gala in New York City on October 29, Pidgeon talked about Kelly being named the centerfold star for PEOPLE’s 2026 Sexiest Man Alive issue.

Sharing her unfiltered response, she said, “Oh my gosh. He looked great. He always does. He’s such an amazing guy.”

The interviewer went on to ask her if she had any clue that the 38-year-old Canadian model and actor would become PEOPLE’s 2026 Sexiest Man Alive.

Responding to the question, Pidgeon quipped, “No, he kept it a secret.”

“He knew about it since August or something, and yeah, he didn’t tell a soul,” the I Know What You Did Last Summer star stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Love Story, which chronicles the doomed love story of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy from 1993 to that tragic July night in 1999, debuted on FX and Hulu on February 12, 2026.