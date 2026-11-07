Kylie Kelce shares one Christmas decorating rule

Kylie Kelce has a message for early Christmas decorators.

In a recent episode of Not Gonna Lie, the podcast host revealed that for her, the holiday decorations are not on the horizon just yet.

Kylie said, “Halloween is over, that does not mean that the holidays have started.”

“Don’t you dare put those Christmas trees out. We will give a Thanksgiving feast the respect it deserves,” the former field hockey player added.

She avoids putting them “out so early is because I leave them up for so long.”

“One year I didn’t take the stockings off of the mantle until the following Christmas. Well, that was a confession I didn’t think was coming out in that rant,” Kylie further said.

Previously speaking with People magazine, the host shared how she makes holiday season special with her husband Jason Kyle.

“It’s the best. We didn’t get together with a whole bunch of family growing up, and obviously neither did Jason. He didn’t have any first cousins, so we were very much like, our holiday tables were a collection of people that we love, whether they were family or chosen family,” she said at the time.

It is pertinent to mention here that the couple shares four daughters together, named Wyatt Elizabeth, Elliotte Ray, Bennett Llewellyn, and Finnley Anne.