Sylvester Stallone makes major decision about ‘Rocky’

Sylvester Stallone got candid about his Rocky franchise battle.

According to Radar Online, the actor who played iconic Rocky Balboa character in Rocky has decided not to continue the ownership dispute with the franchise's producers anymore.

"God, I have tried!" the Hollywood actor said. "There was a lot of maneuvering behind the scenes."

He further said that he had "zero ownership," adding, "I was told, 'Hey, you got paid, so what are you complaining about?' I was furious."

The acclaimed actor went on to say, "Rocky is on TV around the world more than any other Oscar-winning film than The Godfather.”

"But you know, time has moved on, and I have been very, very lucky. So I try not to dwell on it," he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sylvester Stallone wrote the story for the original Rocky movie, which was released in December 1976.

However, the star said that the makers had some big names for the iconic role before he expressed his desire to play it himself: "They had [Robert] Redford, Nick Nolte, Jimmy Caan, Ryan O'Neal, Burt Reynolds – who were all in their prime – and then you had some loser named Sylvester who was just naive enough to hang on."

The Rocky legend concluded by sharing some blunt views about the entertainment industry, stating, "You don't want to ruffle the feather of the golden goose."

"They say the definition of Hollywood is someone who stabs you in the chest. They don't even hide it," Sylvester further added.