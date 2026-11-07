Joanna Gaines claims husband Chip pushed her to breaking point during new show

Joanna Gaines reminisced about the time when she lost her patience with her husband Chip in their decades-long marriage.

Gaines, who has been married to Chip for 23 years, appeared on the Not Gonna Lie podcast on Thursday, November 5, where she was asked about her forthcoming Fixer Upper spinoff series, which will see the Gaineses transform a sprawling mansion located in their home town of Waco, Texas.

Kylie’s question about the 48-year-old television personality’s new show, Fixer Upper: Chip Bought a Mansion, made her share that Chip’s decision to buy a property sans her as an “investment” has her go bonkers.

Gaines said, “Kylie… probably the maddest I’ve been at Chip. I think people really think it’s a shtick. Fixer is like, ‘Chip bought a thing and Jo has to fix it and she cries.’ I’m like, he is a sneaky butt.”

The Mini Reni star went on to explain why her husband refrained from involving her in the purchase.

“He bought this house three-and-a-half years ago because he said he got a good deal. And this is really where we play, ‘Hey, I run what I run.’ He’s the real estate guy. He knows if I come into his corner, I will say no to every single thing because I don’t want another project,” Joanna Gaines said.

It is pertinent to mention that Fixer Upper: Chip Bought a Mansion is set to premiere on Sunday, December 27, 2026, on Magnolia Network and HGTV. It will also be available to stream the very next day on Max and discovery+.