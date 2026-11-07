Italy’s foreign minister targeted by pro-Russian hackers over Ukraine support
Tajani said he was being targeted by cybercriminals who were sharing his personal data online
On Saturday, Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that his personal data had been released on the dark web by individuals he described as pro-Russian cybercriminals, noting that the action was tied to the Italian administration’s support for Ukraine.
The Italian Prime Minister, a prominent champion of Ukraine among Western nations, voiced her solidarity with Tajani, labeling the trade of public officials’ personal data a deeply troubling development.
Tajani said in a post on X, “backing in a transparent way the freedom and independence of a sovereign state" had made him a target and that the hackers were seeking further information about him and his family and were willing to pay for it.”
Tajani further explained that the attacks were also a reaction to efforts by the foreign ministry to enhance digital cybersecurity. According to Reuters, the material was found in a section of the dark web accessible through the Tor network pursuant to the cyber oversight network during monitoring by cybersecurity authorities.
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