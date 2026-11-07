Italy’s foreign minister targeted by pro-Russian hackers over Ukraine support

Tajani said he was being targeted by cybercriminals who were sharing his personal data online

By Ruqia Shahid
Published November 07, 2026
Italy’s foreign minister targeted by pro-Russian hackers over Ukraine support
Italy’s foreign minister targeted by pro-Russian hackers over Ukraine support

On Saturday, Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that his personal data had been released on the dark web by individuals he described as pro-Russian cybercriminals, noting that the action was tied to the Italian administration’s support for Ukraine.

The Italian Prime Minister, a prominent champion of Ukraine among Western nations, voiced her solidarity with Tajani, labeling the trade of public officials’ personal data a deeply troubling development.

Tajani said in a post on X, “backing in a transparent way ​the freedom and independence of a sovereign state" had made him a ‌target ⁠and that the hackers were seeking further information about him and his family and were willing to pay for it.”

Tajani further explained that the attacks were also a reaction to efforts by the foreign ministry to enhance digital cybersecurity. According to Reuters, the material was found in a section of the dark web accessible through the Tor network pursuant to the cyber oversight network during monitoring by cybersecurity authorities.

Ruqia Shahid
Ruqia Shahid is a reporter specialising in science, focusing on discoveries, research developments, and technological advancements. She translates complex scientific concepts into clear, engaging stories, helping readers understand the latest innovations and their real-world impact through accurate, accessible, and insight-driven reporting.
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