Italy’s foreign minister targeted by pro-Russian hackers over Ukraine support

On Saturday, Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that his personal data had been released on the dark web by individuals he described as pro-Russian cybercriminals, noting that the action was tied to the Italian administration’s support for Ukraine.

The Italian Prime Minister, a prominent champion of Ukraine among Western nations, voiced her solidarity with Tajani, labeling the trade of public officials’ personal data a deeply troubling development.

Tajani said in a post on X, “backing in a transparent way ​the freedom and independence of a sovereign state" had made him a ‌target ⁠and that the hackers were seeking further information about him and his family and were willing to pay for it.”

Tajani further explained that the attacks were also a reaction to efforts by the foreign ministry to enhance digital cybersecurity. According to Reuters, the material was found in a section of the dark web accessible through the Tor network pursuant to the cyber oversight network during monitoring by cybersecurity authorities.