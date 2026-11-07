Prince William's shocking words to Prince Harry revealed

Prince Harry’s romance with Meghan Markle had Prince William raising eyebrows in the past.

The Duke of Sussex got married to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018; however, Harry’s older brother, who is next in line to the British crown, cautioned him before his marriage to Meghan.

Now-estranged brother said, you are “taking things a bit too far,” Harry revealed in his memoir, Spare.

“It’s too fast, he’d told me. Too soon. In fact, he’d actually been pretty discouraging about my even dating Meg,” he further said.

Previously, Harry has shared similar details while speaking with ITV: “He never tried to dissuade me from marrying Meghan, but he aired some concerns, very early on and said, you know, this is gonna be really hard for you.”

“I still to this day, I don’t truly understand which part of what he was talking about. But maybe, you know, maybe he predicted what the British press’s reaction was gonna be,” the former working royal added at the time.

Moreover, a royal expert, Marlene Koenig, offered a different viewpoint on William’s concerns: “Meghan was not comfortable with all the rules. William was right to advise Harry to take his time and not rush into marriage,” as per The Mirror.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back from their royal duties in 2020 and eventually moved to California; however, now they have came back to the UK after almost 6 years for an extended stay, and are living as private citizens.