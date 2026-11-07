Amy Yasbeck recalls her first meeting with late husband John Ritter

Amy Yasbeck recently got candid and reminisced about what her late husband, John Ritter, thought about her when they first met.

For those unaware, the 64-year-old American actress and philanthropist and the late American actor and comedian welcomed their child, a daughter named Noah Ritter, in September 1998, tied the knot in 1999 at the Murphy Theatre in Wilmington, Ohio, and remained married till Ritter’s unexpected death in September 2003.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine at the John Ritter Foundation Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Three’s Company in New York City on November 2, Yasbeck opened up about her first meeting with Ritter.

Calling to mind her treasured memory, she said, “My very first conversation with John was at Dennis Dugan’s house. Dennis was the director of Problem Child.”

“And he told me I was too thin, and he fixed me a bagel. I’ve been jamming those bagels ever since,” the Pretty Woman star shared.

Yasbeck went on to clarify her exact bagel order, stating that she likes a “lightly toasted egg bagel with cream cheese, hard-boiled eggs, pickles and mustard.”

It is pertinent to mention that John Ritter passed away due to an undiagnosed aortic dissection after collapsing on the set of his sitcom 8 Simple Rules at the age of 54 on September 11, 2003.