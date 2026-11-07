Common diabetes medication: Pharmacist issues stark warning

Anyone taking a widely prescribed diabetes medication may notice an unwelcome change that makes getting through an ordinary day difficult.

Pharmacist Raj Patel has now explained when a familiar problem could need more attention than just simply waiting for it to pass.

Mr. Patel, known as the "Straight-Talking Pharmacist" on TikTok, where he has more than 100,000 followers, discussed the issue in a recent video, saying, "If you're taking metformin and you're planning your day around the nearest toilet, your medicine could be part of the problem."

For the unversed, Metformin is used to treat type 2 diabetes and is also prescribed for some people with other conditions, including polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

According to the NHS, common side effects include nausea, diarrhoea and stomach pain, particularly when someone first starts taking the medicine.

Mr. Patel continued, "Yes, metformin can cause nausea, diarrhoea or tummy pain, especially when you first start it or if they increase the dose. For many people, that settles as your body adjusts.”

There are steps that may help ease digestive symptoms, although people should seek advice if the problem persists or keeps returning.

The NHS recommends taking metformin with food and advises speaking to a pharmacist or doctor about side effects that are troublesome or do not go away.

The social media healthcare professional mentioned, "Taking each tablet with or just after food can really help." If symptoms continue, he suggested asking a healthcare professional whether a dose adjustment or slow-release version might be more suitable.

He also warned against automatically blaming metformin if diarrhoea begins long after treatment has started. Mr. Patel advised keeping a note of when symptoms began and whether they tend to follow a dose, which could help a pharmacist or prescriber assess what is happening.

More serious symptoms need particular care, especially if diarrhoea or vomiting leaves someone unable to keep fluids down. The NHS warns that illness involving vomiting or diarrhoea can lead to dehydration while taking metformin, so people should contact a pharmacist or doctor for advice.

Mr. Patel informed his viewers, "If you're vomiting, can't keep any food down or fluid while becoming dehydrated, make sure you get help straight away."

Despite the warning, the “Straight Talking Pharmacist” urged people not to stop their regular treatment on their own, urging, "Whatever you do, don't stop metformin yourself."