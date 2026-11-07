MGK says tabloids, paparazzi lying after new photos with Dakota Johnson surface
Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted together at a party in Los Angeles on Thursday
Hours after Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted together at a party in Los Angeles, the Cleveland took aim at tabloids and paparazzi.
“Tabloids and paparazzi lying. This not me. That could be anyone’s face under there,” he wrote on Instagram Story while sharing a photo in which his face is covered.
Dakota and Machine Gun Kelly were photographed attending an exclusive party hosted by clothing brand Khaite in Los Angeles on Thursday.
The latest sighting came just two days after the Verity actress and the singer were spotted enjoying a night out in Calabasas, Calif.
Johnson walked the red carpet at the event in a black zip-up hoodie and a black lace-trimmed skirt that she paired with black knee-high boots.
Meanwhile, MGK real name Colson Baker, was photographed walking down the street after a dinner outing with Johnson at Dan Tana’s restaurant in West Hollywood.
The actress and the musician were first photographed spending time together outside Taylor Swift‘s apartment on Sept. 12.
Speaking to PEOPLE, a source close to MGK had said at the time that the two “have been hanging out and seeing each other under the radar for months now,” after connecting at Swift’s July wedding to Travis Kelce.
They “started off as friends and were texting often, but now they’re spending more time together,” the source said “It’s a very new start, but they’re smitten with each other right now.”
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