Who is Pedro Alliana? Paraguay’s new president following Santiago Pena's impeachment

Hércules Pedro Lorenzo Alliana Rodríguez is a Paraguayan politician who assumed office as the 53rd President of Paraguay.

Alliana assumed the presidency following the abrupt impeachment and removal of former President Santiago Peña. Peña faced an intense political and economic crisis triggered by the catastrophic collapse of Ueno Bank—a scandal involving alleged regulatory manipulation, conflicts of interest, and the misuse of pension funds.

He lost the support of senior figures in the governing conservative Colorado Party after lawmakers blamed him for the collapse of digital lender ueno, which left millions of customers unable to access their accounts.

Following Peña's removal by the Senate, Alliana—who had been serving as Vice President—was sworn into office to complete the remainder of the 2023–2028 presidential term.

Political Background & Career

Alliana is a prominent member of the conservative Colorado Party (ANR) and has a long-standing career in Paraguayan politics.

Born in Pilar, Paraguay, in 1974, he began his executive career as the Governor of the Ñeembucú Department (2008–2013).

He served as a National Deputy representing Ñeembucú from 2013 to 2023, and notably spent three terms as the President of the Chamber of Deputies (2019–2022).

Party Leadership:

He served as the powerful President of the Colorado Party from 2015 to 2023, maintaining close political alignment with former president and party leader Horacio Cartes.

Vice Presidency:

He was elected Vice President of Paraguay in the 2023 general election as Santiago Peña's running mate, a position he held until stepping into the presidency.

Personal Life & Challenges:

In his personal life, Alliana is married to Fabiana María Souto and has four children. In 2018, he faced a major health battle when he was diagnosed with leukemia and underwent intensive chemotherapy in Brazil, returning to politics after successfully beating the illness.

As president, Alliana has stepped into power during a turbulent period, immediately prioritizing financial stability and relief for citizens affected by the banking crisis.

Alliana, 52, will serve out the remainder of Peña's term through August 2028.

A longtime Colorado Party leader who had hoped to cap decades of political activism with a presidential run in 2028, Alliana achieved his goal two years early.

He remained loyal to Peña until Monday, when he announced he was suspending his bid for the party's December primary elections while the government addressed the country's financial turmoil.

"I want to be president of the Republic," Alliana told reporters on Monday. "I think I have the capacity; I have the knowledge; I have the ideas."