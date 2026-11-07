Billy Joel reveals serious risks of his brain disease

Billy Joel spoke about health fears amid brain disease battle.

While chatting with Radar Online, the legendary singer revealed that his neurological disease, Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus shortly as NPH, has affected his driving skills and may also affect his future live performing career, and these things are something he has always enjoyed doing.

"I have to take a series of tests before I know, but I can't drive right now," Billy said.

He went on to elaborate, "And I can't do performances because what the neurologist told me, every time you do a show, it's like you're getting a concussion. It's the lighting, the sound, the stress of the show, the audience, the energy of the performance. There's a lot going on when you're on stage."

"I love motorcycles. I love biking. I love driving. I love the anonymity of it," the Grammy-winning artist continued, "And I love the customization of these bikes, the modifications, the messing around with things. I was not a collector. I was actually a rider. So, I figured it was just time to let it go."

Further speaking about his condition, Billy shared, "Any kind of exertion could increase the pressure on the brain and thus could cause a potentially fatal stroke."

"They have to test me further to see if I can go back and do performing again, which I would like to be able to do," the Piano Man added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Billy Joel publicly announced his diagnosis on May 23, 2025.