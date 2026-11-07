Meghan Markle ignored warning in major announcement amid Thomas arrest

Meghan Markle "wasn’t prepared to change her plans"

Meghan Markle has ignored a major warning from staff amid arrest of her father Thomas Markle in child abuse case.

The warning to Meghan has been revealed by a royal expert, citing the insiders in latest piece for Naughty But Nice substack.

Rob Shuter has claimed that Meghan personally ordered her team to push ahead with As Ever’s holiday jam launch despite staff warnings that the timing could hardly be worse.

The expert said just hours after news broke that Meghan father, Thomas Markle, had been arrested over child abuse allegations, the Duchess was promoting festive gift sets as though nothing had happened.

The close insiders told Rob, “This was Meghan’s decision, nobody else’s. Her team advised her to wait, but she was adamant.”

Meghan wanted the launch to go ahead ‘at full speed’, the source said “and she wasn’t prepared to change her plans.”

Meghan announced the launch of her holiday jam on As Ever’s official Instagram handle on Friday while FBI had taken Thomas Markle in custody.

“A little something sweet for the holiday table. Our Holiday Trio brings together three seasonal favorites: our new Fig, Spiced Apple, and Orange. Perfect for pairing with warm bread, adding to a festive cheese board, or gifting to someone special,” the post read with a picture of the jam jars.

“Made for sharing and savoring all season long.”