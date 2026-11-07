UK launches new Titania satellite for advanced Earth observation
New British military observation satellite launched into space will be used to assess threats
The Ministry of Defense has reportedly announced that a new British military observation satellite named Titania, has been deployed into orbit.
Described as a fresh “pair of eyes” orbiting the Earth-the surveillance craft will aid the armed forces in observing strategic actions down on Earth.
The satellite was launched from California in October aboard a reusable SpaceX rocket, weighing 100 kg and approximately the size of a household washing machine. The mission succeeded the deployment of a comparable craft, Tyche, two years ago. However, the pair will form part of a wider network of British military satellites, manufactured by UK firms and supervised by Britain’s Space Command.
The orbiters belong to the wider Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance Information initiative.
In this connection, Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said: “ Having Titania now in orbit and Project Inaros stepping up how we watch over our satellites means we can see threats sooner, making the UK safer.”
“Titania and Inaros are British-built and British-designed, backed by more than £3 billion of investment in space capabilities. That means highly skilled jobs across the UK, a stronger industrial base, and a more secure United Kingdom.”
Furthermore, Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth said: “The ability to observe the Earth from space is critical to both national resilience and military advantage. This will be demonstrated by Tyche and Titania, alongside Juno and Oberon in the years ahead.”
“We will monitor these vital satellites using state-of-the-art technology around the world, including our Inaros sensors – to ensure our Armed Forces can fight and win wherever they are.”
-
NASA’s Max Power Expo launches at Kennedy space center: what to know
-
SpaceX prepares for November Starship flight 15: what to know
-
Russia warns Starlink and OneWeb could pose a risk to national sovereignty
-
China announces new law for Antarctic research
-
SpaceX could get a major boost as US plans significant changes to space launch rules
-
Astronauts complete major ISS upgrade with final solar array installation during spacewalk
-
Polar vertex: How does it impact UK weather?
-
SpaceX teams up with Qualcomm to expand the Starlink 5G network
-
Physics milestone: Scientists capture quantum signals at the smallest subatomic scale in history
-
Astronomers spot mysterious lights in V-shaped and triangle formations over England
-
NASA’s X-59 quiet supersonic jet crosses the US from California to Florida
-
SpaceX Falcon 9 reaches 700th launch with starlink satellites in historic feat