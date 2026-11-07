UK launches new Titania satellite for advanced Earth observation

The Ministry of Defense has reportedly announced that a new British military observation satellite named Titania, has been deployed into orbit.

Described as a fresh “pair of eyes” orbiting the Earth-the surveillance craft will aid the armed forces in observing strategic actions down on Earth.

The satellite was launched from California in October aboard a reusable SpaceX rocket, weighing 100 kg and approximately the size of a household washing machine. The mission succeeded the deployment of a comparable craft, Tyche, two years ago. However, the pair will form part of a wider network of British military satellites, manufactured by UK firms and supervised by Britain’s Space Command.

The orbiters belong to the wider Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance Information initiative.

In this connection, Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said: “ Having Titania now in orbit and Project Inaros stepping up how we watch over our satellites means we can see threats sooner, making the UK safer.”

“Titania and Inaros are British-built and British-designed, backed by more than £3 billion of investment in space capabilities. That means highly skilled jobs across the UK, a stronger industrial base, and a more secure United Kingdom.”

Furthermore, Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth said: “The ability to observe the Earth from space is critical to both national resilience and military advantage. This will be demonstrated by Tyche and Titania, alongside Juno and Oberon in the years ahead.”

“We will monitor these vital satellites using state-of-the-art technology around the world, including our Inaros sensors – to ensure our Armed Forces can fight and win wherever they are.”