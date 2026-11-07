The Period Products Act receives Royal Assent: What this could mean

Introduced by MHK Joney Faragher as a private members bill in 2024, the Period Products (free provision) Act bill, has now been given Royal Assent.

Royal assent is the final step in the legislative process where a sovereign formally approves a bill passed by a legislature, turning it into an official Act of Parliament.

Matt Tyrer's department, the director of public health and chief medical officer for the Isle of Man, is spearheading the rolling out of a scheme which will see women and girls on the Isle of Man access free period products.

Sanitary towels and tampons are "basic health and hygiene products" which are "essential and not optional", the public health director has said.

Tyrer said making the products available would also ensure women or girls will not have to miss school, work or everyday activities.

Making them available to households on low incomes, will ensure women, girls and those who menstruate, can access them, he expressed.

"We want to ensure people who need them have access to them as these are basic health and hygiene products that are essential and not optional," said Tyrer.

The scheme follows similar programmes in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

One of the co-founders of the Manx Menstrual Movement, Rhian Evans described Royal Assent as "a long time coming."

In 2023, Evans and Nicki Gaskell created the movement after speaking about period poverty and the basic right to have access products.

They then set up donation stations across the island as well as a pick and mix station at Douglas City Library.

They praised MHK Joney Faraghar, who they approached in 2024, saying she had done "a lot of work behind the scenes for this."

"It is so important, it is also bittersweet because it also highlights that there is period poverty here and we wholeheartedly believe that your financial background does not matter, anyone who menstruates, should have this access," Evans said.

Becky Rolwey, head of public health communities, said the organisation would now engage with people to understand the needs going forward.

"We really want to ensure that people aren't embarrassed to access it, be it a father or brother or even a male friend and that they can get it easily," she said.

While exact locations on where the products could be found are not yet available, Tyrer said local authorities, schools, libraries, the Isle of Man Foodbank and other charities could potentially be used.

"Fundamentally we want anybody who needs period products to be able to access them in a place that is convenient and appropriate,” Matt Tyrer assured.