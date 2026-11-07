Nicola Coughlan reveals being ‘sick every day’ shooting intense drama

Nicola Coughlan has been working really hard on the filming of Channel 4 drama, I Am Helen, from BAFTA-winning filmmaker Dominic Savage.

The series shows Coughlan portraying the role of the titular Helen, "exploring the experience of womanhood within a world shaped by masculine power, aggression, and control", per a synopsis.

The hard-hitting series, which was described as "powerful" and a "timely portrait of our times" proved difficult for the Bridgerton icon to film, admitting she felt sick every single day while filming.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, Coughlan said, "It is such an unusual project as it is completely improvised and quite a tough subject matter. I felt sick every day with nerves and thought, 'When can I quit, I want to go home!'”

"You really don’t know what the show is until you see it, and it is strange to watch it back. It was quite mad and a very different way of working – a really intense but amazing experience,” she clarified.

When asked about starring in the next series of hit TV series Only Murders in the Building, Coughlan also said, "It was very unexpected. I love the series and watch it with my mum. It is such a ridiculous cast – everyone is too famous! It was amazing fun to do, and I loved it."

The two-part show I Am Helen will air on Monday, November 16, and Tuesday, November 17, on Channel 4.

A synopsis teases, "Produced by award-winning Me+You Productions, the latest instalment of the critically acclaimed BAFTA-winning anthology series explores the experience of womanhood within a world shaped by masculine power, aggression, and control.”

"Told through a female lens, the story examines the pressures and expectations placed on women while confronting the realities of toxic masculinity and the damage it can create in modern relationships."

"Known for its distinctive, improvisational approach, the series shines a light on the complexities of women’s lives, relationships and identities – this time, the story was developed by Savage with Nicola Coughlan,” the summary for I Am Helen concludes.