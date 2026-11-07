Alex Hassell opens up about 'really painful' journey in Hollywood

Alex Hassell recently got candid about the heartbreaking reality of her career because of major roles he played.

The 46-year-old English actor gave an interview to Telegraph, where he revealed that before landing the role of Rupert Campbell-Black in the Rivals, he spent years in devastation as several roles failed to become the blockbusters everyone expected.

Articulating his thoughts, Hassell stated that it hurts when you do not feel satisfied at your job.

He shared that his 2017 film Suburbicon could not capture viewers’ attention, even though it had a starry cast, including Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac, Julianne Moore, Glen Fleshler, and others.

The Cowboy Bebop star said, “I've had a lot of springboards and then I've sort of… hit the floor afterwards. It f****** hurt. It was really, really painful.”

“I really thought there was something deficient in me, and I couldn't understand why. Obviously you go, ‘Well, it's because I'm s***t. I'm not good enough... I was like, this hurts too much.’”

“That was really hard. And then, for whatever reason, things picked up. But that's why playing Rupert is so complicated: I took that sense of failure with me,” Alex Hassell explained.