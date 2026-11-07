Chappell Roan says 'everybody meet my gecko Dot'

Chappell Roan’s fans are welcoming her new pet gecko, Dot.

The singer debuted her new pet on Friday with several photos shared via Instagram.

“Everybody meet my gecko Dot,” Roan wrote. She said Dot is 1.5 years old and is a dalmatian crested gecko.

The photos showed Dot sitting on top of Roan's baseball cap, and later in her tank. Another showed Roan’s producer, Elvira Anderfjärd, holding Dot while she scrolls on her phone.

Fans gave the new pet an enthusiastic welcome. One joked that Dot was saying, “hiii guuuuys it’s a femininomenon.” Another said Dot is “gorgeous like her mama.”

Roan has shared animal photos before. In August 2024, she posted pictures of herself holding animals, from cats to a pig.

The singer has had a big run since then. She opened for Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts Tour and won best new artist at the 2024 MTV VMAs.

In February 2025, she won best new artist at the Grammys. She sang Pink Pony Club, which she called a love letter to LA, at that ceremony.

She returned to the 2026 Grammys as a nominee for record of the year for The Subway. She also presented the best new artist award to Olivia Dean.