King Charles wants a secret deal with Sarah Ferguson for monarchy?

King Charles stripped Andrew and subsequently Sarah’s royal titles

A royal expert has claimed that King Charles is allegedly trying to 'buy' Sarah Ferguson's silence as he is seeking to protect the monarchy from further damaging revelations.

Speaking to the News24, royal expert Andrew Lownie has claimed this amid reports Sarah has returned to Britain and secretly held meeting with her daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice.

The expert took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared the report saying, “There are rumours that the King is doing a deal with Fergie to buy her silence."

Lownie said, "I mean, there are rumours that the King is doing a deal with Fergie to buy her silence.

"Now, that may be a wise thing to do in terms of keeping family secrets quiet, but overall it isn’t a wise thing to do because she will just keep coming back for more. And this isn't the first time she’s been paid off."

The royal expert made these claims as Sarah faces renewed questions over her financial dealings, with her ex-husband set to give evidence in a major High Court civil fraud trial.

There are also reports King Charles has been warned about Sarah Ferguson's potential move as she is back in Britain.

Last year the King stripped Andrew and subsequently Sarah’s royal titles and they have been removed from the Royal Lodge following the release of Epstein files.