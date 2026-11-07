Prince Harry's hilarious take on mobile phones revealed

Prince Harry called out the audience for using phones during his speech.

The Duke of Sussex recently made an appearance at the Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards in the UK and gave a speech, before which the speaker had requested audience to avoid using their mobile phones.

Harry took the stage and jokingly said, “All I can see is phones. You guys, literally he just talked about it.”

However, the prince also spoke about his travel sustainability initiative, Travalyst, and its purpose: "I founded Travalyst in 2019 because I believe that an industry built on extraordinary places of our world has both a responsibility and a business imperative to protect them."

He went on to say during the speech, "I started Travalyst because I believe deeply in travel as a force for good. But if tourism stops working for the people who call these destinations home, eventually it stops working for everyone.”

"By collaborating as an industry, we can ensure nature survives and destinations thrive, while travel remains a source of prosperity, connection and exploration for generations to come," the former working royal further added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, made a UK return this August after almost 6 years for a reported extended stay.