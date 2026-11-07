Royal family receives heartfelt advice regarding Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle has also released a statement
A royal expert has shared a heartfelt advice for the royal family regarding Meghan Markle following the arrest of her father Thomas Markle.
The Mirror quoted royal expert Jennie Bond as advising the members of the Firm that they have "the moment to lend a sympathetic ear" to Meghan following the arrest of her father.
Jennie Bond said: "She (Meghan) is very distressed but her feelings, I'm told, are very much because she is appalled at the suffering that young children may or may not have been put through, and of the families involved and her thoughts are with them."
The royal expert went on saying: "You would think, wouldn't you, perhaps this might be a moment to lend a sympathetic ear. Many of the women in the Royal Family have got involved in issues concerning women and children, and the dangers of abuse.
"You would think this might be a moment when you'd pick up the phone, write a message, send a letter. I don't know if that has happened but any human is going to have sympathy for a daughter who hears these dreadful, dreadful allegations about their father, estranged or not. Obviously, Meghan hasn't spoken or been with her father for eight years now."
King Charles, Prince William and other senior members of the royal family have not commented publicly on the allegations around Thomas, who was released hours after arrest.
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