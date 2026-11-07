WhatsApp may let users hide their numbers from selected contacts

Set a WhatsApp username, and your number vanishes from the screens of people who haven't saved it. What you don't get is a say in who else sees it. A setting WABetaInfo found in Android beta 2.26.45.1 aims to fix that.

As soon as you create a username, WhatsApp will not show your phone number to people who do not have it on their contacts list. People who reach out to you via the username cannot see it.

The same beta line has also added the username section within the contact creation screen, where users can save the contact's username along with their name and phone number.

From what WABetaInfo has stated, a new section will be available within your Privacy Settings menu, which includes other settings like Last Seen and Profile Photo, and allows you to choose among four options: Everyone, My Contacts, My Contacts Except, and Nobody.

The new setting by default will be 'Nobody' when you use a username, but people who already have your phone number will still see it.

Change the setting, and WhatsApp shows a warning that your exceptions list will be reset. Anyone you previously excluded may then see your number. You'll have to confirm before the change goes through.

That's a sensible guardrail, but it also means you'll want to check your list before you flip anything.

A username makes you easy to find without handing out your number. But you may still want your contacts to see it or want to keep it from one or two people on your list. The new options cover both cases, and staying on "Nobody" keeps today's behaviour.