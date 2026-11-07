Jen Affleck finally reveals why she filed for divorce from Zac Affleck

Jen Affleck has finally revealed why she is divorcing her husband, Zac Affleck.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star spoke about her separation from Zac during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I think I’ve known for a really long time. I think it sounds crazy to say, but because I’m about to be postpartum, I knew that I needed to make the decision now,” Jen said.

“Not being postpartum, because when you’re postpartum, it’s the most vulnerable stage of having children, and I was worried that if I waited until then, that I would continue the cycle," she continued.

Jen, who is currently expecting her fourth child, revealed that watching footage from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives show gave her more confidence in her decision.

“Rewatching the show, it made me realize: man, I have trained myself to forget,” she said. “I have trained myself to survive. And the show made me realize, no. I’m not forgetting this time.”

When she was asked if her husband was “blindsided” by her filing for divorce, she responded, “I’ve been telling him for a really long time."

"And obviously, being pregnant and being vulnerable, I mean, it’s been hard to finalize things. Especially when you see your kids, and you see how happy they are. I mean, it’s not an easy decision. But no, I’ve told him for a really long time," she added.