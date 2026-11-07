Oliver Hudson shares why he is supporting son's acting career after college break

Oliver Hudson revealed that his 19-year-old son is struggling with depression and that he took a break from his studies to dip his toes in acting.

Wilder, whom Oliver shares with his actress Erinn Bartlett, faced a difficult time at the University of Colorado Boulder after complications from a wisdom teeth removal at home.

Speaking on his and sister Kate Hudson's Sibling Revelry podcast on November 6, Oliver explained that his son struggled to return to campus after six weeks of dental problems

"Going back to school was a bit of a task," Oliver shared, noting that Wilder "felt a little depressed, like he didn’t belong there anymore."

The Grown Ups 2 star described Wilder's return to college as a "false start," which left his son "carrying so much stress.”

Oliver continued, "Stress is a killer.

"I'd rather you smoke a f***** pack of cigarettes than be stressed."

It is pertinent to mention that Wilder recently made his acting debut alongside his father and Alicia Silverstone in Netflix's A Merry Little Ex-Mas.

Wilder's acting cameo made Oliver realize that he is interested in acting. So, the doting father helped Wilder take a break from college.

"He wants to take a shot at his life, which means that, of course, he’ll still be living at home, but he’s getting a job. He’s going to work on his auditions," Oliver shared.

Meanwhile, Wilder is also taking a screenwriting class at a local college to polish his skills.

Oliver noted that nepotism "will get your foot in the door, no doubt about it" but acting talent is still necessary.