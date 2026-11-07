'Witness three': Meghan Markle's mother Doria offers help to FBI in Thomas case?

Meghan confirmed she had previously been informed about "disturbing allegations"

A royal expert has claimed that Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland has offered help to FBI in her former husband Thomas child abuse case.

Royal expert Chris Ship claimed this after the arrest of Thomas Markle on Friday.

He tweeted, “It was Thomas Markle’s first wife who wrote the 2019 letter to Meghan in which she made claims about her ex-husband.

“Now it seems, his other ex-wife (Meghan‘s mother) Doria Ragland offered to help the FBI with their investigation.”

The royal expert further said, “reading the court documents, she might well be “witness three” who positively identified Mr Markle Snr in the images the police found in his California lock ups.”

Thomas was arrested on Friday on a charge of possessing child abuse material, including photographs of himself with underage girls, found in rented storage units in California.

Thomas, a resident of Lakeland, Florida, made his initial court appearance before a US magistrate judge in nearby Tampa. The judge ordered him released to await trial on condition that he submit to home detention and electronic monitoring, the US Attorney's Office in Los Angeles said in a statement.

Earlier, Meghan confirmed she had previously been informed about "disturbing allegations" about her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

The BBC has confirmed the letter sent to the Metropolitan Police making a number of claims relating to Meghan's father was written by his ex-wife Roslyn Loveless.