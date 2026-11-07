Prince Harry steps down from major role at mental health coaching company

Prince Harry has stepped down as chief impact officer at BetterUp, an online mental health coaching company, after five years with the organisation.

On Friday, November 6, BetterUp CEO and co-founder Alexi Robichaux announced that the Duke of Sussex would move into a senior advisor role.

Explaining the reason behind the major change, Alexi said Harry would “focus on key projects with some of our largest enterprise customers, working alongside our team and the leaders we partner with.”

The new role will also give Harry more time to explore business opportunities, investments and charitable work.

As Harry joined the company in 2021, Alexi took a moment to recall that he and co-founder were “impressed by his adept understanding of the power of coaching” and his belief that “coaching should be available to people everywhere.”

“When he joined us, he was one of the most prominent voices making the case for mental fitness,” Alexi praised, adding, “Prince Harry’s time on our leadership team marked an impactful chapter of growth for our company.”

Alexi concluded, “Harry, thank you for what you’ve helped build here. I’m glad we get to keep doing this work together in this new capacity."

It is pertinent to mention that BetterUp will continue working with the Invictus Games Foundation, which Harry founded, to support veterans.

The Duke of Sussex's role change came months after, as he and his wife Meghan Markle returned to UK with their children, Archie and Lilibet in late August.