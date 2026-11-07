FBI Director Kash Patel breaks silence on arrest of Meghan Markle's father Thomas

Thomas Markle allegedly "targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions.”

FBI Director Kash Patel has talked about the arrest of Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle after he was taken into custody.

In a statement, the FBI director said, “The FBI and our partners have arrested Thomas Markle Sr. after an FBI investigation revealed he was in possession of Child Abuse Material (CSAM).”

He further said, “Mr. Markle allegedly targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions.”

“Working with our Justice Department partners, our agents moved quickly, identified and located the explicit material, and arrested Mr. Markle in Florida. This FBI will use every single resource at our disposal to protect innocent kids – any predator who targets children will have zero safe haven in this country or anywhere they try to hide.”

He also thanked FBI Los Angeles, FBI Tampa, Mexico, Manila, and Marshall Islands Law Enforcement Attaches, and the partners who executed quickly in this case.

As per details, Thomas appeared before the court in Florida on Friday night after being arrested by the FBI from a care home where he was living.

Earlier, Meghan had said, "I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.”