Katherine Ryan reacts to Russell Brand's conviction: 'It really made me feel just quite dysregulated'

Katherine Ryan is speaking openly about the verdict finding Russell Brand guilty.

During the latest episode of her podcast Telling Everybody Everything, the 43-year-old comedian said that she feels "grief alongside relief" as Russell is found guilty of abuse and sexual assault.

“It really made me feel just quite dysregulated again, caught off-guard, emotional, in awe of the survivors who also had nothing to gain,” Katherine said.

“They came forward despite Russell Brand having fame, power, money and a legion of fans ready to attack them," she continued. "I will never be someone who like, dances on graves. There has been some justice done today. There's a level of relief, but there's grief alongside relief."

"Everything's nuanced, and it was proved in court that a terrible thing happened, and that means that a terrible thing happened," Katherine added. "I just think again and again about people who have been hurt, and who have to carry that, who've carried that around long enough, and will continue to carry that in some way, regardless of what justice is done."

For those unaware, Russell was found guilty on Thursday, November 5, of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.