Kensington Palace reveals Prince William's next move after Thomas Markle arrest

Thomas Markle was taken into custody by FBI agents early Friday

Kensington Palace has announced a major update regarding Prince William’s next royal engagement amid his estranged brother Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle’s ongoing trouble.

Meghan and Harry are reportedly facing increasing pressure amid Thomas Markle scandal.

Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, was arrested in Florida on Friday over alleged possession of images of child abuse, officials said.

Mr. Markle was taken into custody by FBI agents early Friday at the retirement home where he lives in Lakeland, Florida.

The Justice Department said, Thomas allegedly "kept child abuse material (CSAM), including explicit photographs of himself with prepubescent girls, in two Los Angeles-area storage units he rented for nearly two decades."

"Inside the units, agents seized approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives, and books that contained suspected CSAM," it said.

Amid Thomas scandal, Meghan and Harry are under pressure particularly the Duchess after she talked about a letter she had received in 2018 after her marriage with the Duke.

Now, as the investigation continues in Thomas case, the palace has announced “The Prince of Wales will attend the 14th annual Tusk Conservation Awards in London next Wednesday, 11th November.”

The Majesty Magazine shared the palace announcement on its official X, formerly Twitter handle.