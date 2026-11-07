Who is Stephen Miller? Trump’s new White House Chief of Staff–Architect of 'America First' policies

US President Donald Trump has appointed longtime adviser Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff, succeeding Susie Wiles.

Trump announced the appointment on Friday, November 6, saying Miller would assume the role on Monday and describing him as “one of my most trusted advisors”.

The appointment signals Trump's intention to maintain his hardline "America First" agenda following the Republican Party's midterm setbacks earlier this week.

Who is Stephen Miller?

41-years old, Miller is a conservative strategist widely regarded as a key architect of Trump's immigration and mass deportation policies.

Miller has been part of Trump's political inner circle since his 2016 presidential campaign, when he joined as a senior adviser and speechwriter. He previously worked as a legislative aide to Republican lawmakers, including former Senator Jeff Sessions, before becoming one of Trump's most influential political voices.

Longtime Adviser and Political Strategist

He served as a senior adviser during Trump's first term (2017–2021) and returned to the White House in January 2025 as deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser.

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon told The Associated Press in 2017 that Miller helped Trump develop his political messaging and public speaking style, saying, “I think he helped Trump find his voice.”

Architect of Hardline Immigration Policies

Miller played a central role in shaping Trump's restrictive immigration agenda, including travel bans targeting several Muslim-majority countries and the controversial family separation policy during his first term.

He was also credited with helping develop the Justice Department's 2018 "Zero Tolerance" policy, which called for prosecuting adults crossing the US border without legal authorization, resulting in widespread family separations.

Political Reception and Challenges

An outspoken nationalist and defender of Trump's populist agenda, Miller remains a polarizing figure in American politics.

His promotion has been viewed by supporters as a reaffirmation of the administration's priorities, while critics are concerned about the direction of its immigration and executive policies.

With Democrats set to take control of Congress in January, Miller is also expected to face increased scrutiny, including potential investigations into his role in the White House.

Miller is credited with shaping the Department of Justice’s 2018 “Zero Tolerance” policy at the US border, which called for the arrest of nearly every adult crossing into the US without legal documentation.

He remained by Trump’s side as the former president staged a political comeback ahead of the 2024 presidential vote. He became Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser when the administration retook office in January 2025.

Trump emerged from the White House South Portico on Friday for a trip to Florida. “I wanted to make a change,” he said. “I think Susie’s done a very good job ... Stephen’s been great, and we’ve got to make moves.”

“Stephen’s been with me from the beginning. He gets it,” the president said. “Very good politically and he’s a very good man. He’ll do a great job. Great manager.”

Miller posted on X that he was “honored beyond words” to serve as Trump’s chief of staff. He added: “The mission now is more clear than ever: Fight with all of our soul to support our President and defend this magnificent Republic.”

A growing chorus of Democrats condemned the appointment.

Miller’s appointment is the first sign of a shake-up at the White House following Republicans’ catastrophic defeat in the midterms.

His record as a far-right firebrand implies that Trump is preparing for an aggressive fight against congressional Democrats’ oversight and investigations.