Meghan Markle considers turning dad's scandle into tell-all book: Report

Meghan Markle might turn the scandal involving her father - with whom she has a strained relationship - into a memoir or a documentary.

This shocking update comes a day after her father, Thomas Markle Sr, was taken into custody in Florida.

He is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, which was allegedly discovered among his belongings.

"A memoir could provide Meghan with an opportunity to describe those experiences in her own words, including the emotional consequences of a relationship that has remained fractured for more than eight years," an insider told RadarOnline.

"And a documentary could similarly examine the pressures of public life, family relationships and the challenges of raising children amid intense scrutiny," the source continued. "She may be set to cash in on this scandal – and that is exactly how a lot of her critics could see it."

The confidant added, "Meghan has spent years watching other people tell the story of her relationship with her father, and there is a feeling that she may eventually want to reclaim that narrative. A memoir would allow her to explain what happened behind closed doors, why she walked away and how deeply the situation affected her. The latest allegations have made that family history even more sensitive, but they could also create enormous public interest in hearing her side."