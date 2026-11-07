5 open-world RPG endgames that never run out of Steam

You've poured dozens of hours into a map the size of a small country, and the finale is a corridor and a cutscene. It happens more often than it should. A handful of open-world RPGs refuse to coast, and their endgames are where you'll remember them most.

Dragon's Dogma 2

Reach the true ending and Capcom hands you the Unmoored World, a warped version of Vermund and Battahl. The seas have receded, the sky is red, and areas once split by water now connect.

Places you thought you'd mastered suddenly feel unfamiliar. New enemies make travel dangerous again, and red fog, evacuation quests, and tight limits on resting stop you from and tight limits on resting stop you wandering aimlessly.

Elden Ring

Miquella's Haligtree is an optional quest that contains some of the hardest battles in the game. To access Miquella's Haligtree, one must have two pieces of the Haligtree Secret Medallion and also reach the Consecrated Snowfield with the puzzle in Ordina, Liturgical Town, solved.

Afterwards comes Malenia, who regenerates whenever she hits back. Since she has entirely new mechanics compared to everything that comes before her, having a good build will not help much. One needs to know about her move set.

Finally, there is Crumbling Farum Azula with Maliketh, the Black Blade.

Cyberpunk 2077

Don’t Fear The Reaper is a hidden final mission where V attacks Arasaka Tower alone. Accessing the mission requires making certain dialogue decisions in Johnny Silverhand’s quest line, as well as some patience when speaking to him on the rooftop of the tower.

Prepare for enemy combatants and Adam Smasher in the end. Moreover, V’s maximum HP will decrease because of the malfunction of the Relic. Death in this mission will end the game rather than reset it at the last checkpoint.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 traps Henry inside a fortress during the Siege of Suchdol, which spans the final six main quests. Last Rites then replays the opening siege from Godwin's perspective, changing how you read the story's first act.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth keeps changing the rules. Chapter 13's Temple of the Ancients adds gravity-shifting puzzles with Aerith, plus bosses like Demon Gate and the Red Dragon.

Chapter 14 then escalates into multi-phase battles against Sephiroth with shifting party combinations.